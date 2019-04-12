Gant UK MD takes northern Europe role

Gant UK managing director Fergus Patterson has been appointed to the new role of managing director for northern Europe, as the Sweden-based lifestyle brand reorganises its operating regions.

Patterson’s new role makes him responsible for the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

UK chief financial officer, Peter Lay, has been appointed chief operating officer of Northern Europe.

As part of the reorganisation, Gant has created a new Iberia operating region, comprising Spain and Portugal. Business development director Martin Mattson has been promoted to the role of Iberia managing director.

“The main reason of creating these regions is to leverage the brand as we can pool resources to execute better,” Patterson told Drapers. ”With regards to my role, Benelux is seen as an opportunity where we can accelerate our retail footprint, which is currently relatively small there.”

Gant currently has seven retail stores and one franchise in Benelux, as well as concessions in Dutch department store De Bijenkorf and Belgian department store Galeria Inno.

Patterson has been UK managing director since December 2012.