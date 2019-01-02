Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Gareth Jones to join Moss Bros board

2 January 2019By Grace Whelan

Full screenGareth jones shop direct

The former online CEO of Missguided, Gareth Jones, is joining Moss Bros Group as a non-executive director.

The news comes after Jones left Missguided in May, having been with the business for just eight months.

He was previously group retailer director at Shop Direct from 2009, and was given board responsibility for implementing its strategy in 2013. He left the etailer in December 2016 to go travelling with his family.

Chairman of Moss Bros Debbie Hewitt said: “As well as his strong digital and online experience, he brings broad strategic, brand and commercial skills, along with international consumer insight.”

Jones will join Moss Bros on 14 January.

