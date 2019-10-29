Gender pay gap widens

The UK’s gender pay gap for full-time employees has widened slightly in the past year, new data has shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports that the gap now stands at 8.9%, compared to 8.6% in 2018.

Meanwhile, the gap between what the average male and average female full-time employee earns has narrowed by just 0.6% since 2012. However, for full-time workers under 40, the gender pay gap is now close to zero. Among 40 to 49-year-olds the gap is 11.4%, while the gap among 50 to 59-year-olds and those over 60 years-old is greater than 15%.

The ONS report said: “One of the reasons for differences in the gender pay gap between age groups is that women over 40 years are more likely to work in lower-paid occupations and, compared with younger women, are less likely to work as managers, directors or senior officials.”

Among all workers – both full-time and part-time – the gap fell from 17.8% in 2018 to 17.3% in 2019.