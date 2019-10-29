Gender pay gap widens

The UK’s gender pay gap for full-time employees has widened slightly in the past year, new data has shown.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports that the gap now stands at 8.9%, compared to 8.6% in 2018.
Meanwhile, the gap between what the average male and average female full-time employee earns has narrowed by just 0.6% since 2012. However, for full-time workers under 40, the gender pay gap is now close to zero. Among 40 to 49-year-olds the gap is 11.4%, while the gap among 50 to 59-year-olds and those over 60 years-old is greater than 15%.
The ONS report said: “One of the reasons for differences in the gender pay gap between age groups is that women over 40 years are more likely to work in lower-paid occupations and, compared with younger women, are less likely to work as managers, directors or senior officials.”
Among all workers – both full-time and part-time – the gap fell from 17.8% in 2018 to 17.3% in 2019.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.