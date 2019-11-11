Gerry Weber secures new owners

German womenswear brand Gerry Weber has secured financial investors Robus Capital Management and Whitebox Advisors as its new owners.

Gerry Weber International entered preliminary insolvency proceedings under self-administration in January after negotiations for permanent funding failed. At the time it announced that it would seek to restructure the business by closing 230 stores, and cutting up to 900 roles in Germany and internationally. With funding secured, an insolvency plan was presented to creditors, which they approved.

The new owners will provide almost €50m (£43m) to continue the company’s restructuring and compensate creditors.

Under the insolvency plan, existing shareholders will exit as part of a capital reduction. Company founder Gerhard Weber, who established the fashion firm in Westphalia, Germany in 1973 with the late Udo Hardieck, will also lose his shares. Media reports suggest Weber owned just under 30% of Gerry Weber in April.

In July, Drapers revealed that Gerry Weber would close all of its UK stores, as its parent company continued to undergo financial restructuring. The closure of the UK retail stores was expected to be finalised by 31 October. Owner Gerry Weber International’s 2016/17 annual report – the most recent available – stated the brand had 26 stores in UK and Ireland. It declined to update this figure further.

The brand’s UK wholesale business will not be affected. Its website shows it has around 100 UK stockists.