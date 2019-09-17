Giorgio Armani to be honoured by BFC

Recognised for his “outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry, his creativity and vision of timeless style and care for detail,” the BFC said the eponymous designer has provided inspiration to many in the industry.

BFC CEO Caroline Rush added: “We are thrilled to be honouring Giorgio Arman with the Outstanding Achievement Award.

“With more than four decades in the business, Mr Armani’s contribution to the fashion industry is indeed outstanding. Renowned for his timeless vision of style and the brands’ ability to stay relevant, he has led the way where other brand have followed.”

He will be awarded at a ceremony this December, where Armani will join the Outstanding Achievement Award hall of fame, including previous winners Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour.