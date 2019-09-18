Giuseppe Zanotti names new CEO

Luxury footwear brand Giuseppe Zanotti has appointed Eugenio Manghi as its new chief executive officer.

He joins from Italian womenswear brand Elisabetta Franchi, where he held the role of CEO for four years. Manghi was also the CEO of Max Mara Group from 2008 to 2015.

Owner and designer Giuseppe Zanotti said: “Thanks to his experience in this role [CEO], Eugenio Manghi will bring a great contribution to the innovation of the company and to the growth of the business.”

Manghi succeeds former CEO Nicola Brandolese, who was announced as the new managing director of Net-a-Porter this week.