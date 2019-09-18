Glamorous's sustainable collection

Manchester-based young fashion label Glamorous is launching its first sustainable collection.

The 21-piece Glamorous Care collection includes day dresses in transitional prints, skinny jeans made with denim made from recycled plastic bottles, and jersey derived from materials such as organic cotton and recycled polyester.

The collection is available to order for wholesale customers for February 2020 delivery.

Wholesale prices range from £8.50 for an organic cotton T-shirt to £16.50 for a recycled polyester midi wrap dress.