Global Fashion Group hires new CFO

Global Fashion Group (GFG), owner of ecommerce sites such as The Iconic, Zalora and Dafiti, has appointed Matthew Price as its new chief financial officer.

Price will join the company’s global leadership team and oversee its finance function in London and shared functions in Europe. He will also work alongside the CFOs of each region or brand when he joins GFG later this month, a company spokeswoman said.

Price most recently held the position of CFO at price comparison site MoneySupermarket. He has also worked at Costa Coffee UK and Asia, as well as Sainsbury’s.

Price replaces Nils Chrestin, who was promoted to group CFO in 2015 and has gone on to “pursue an external opportunity” Drapers was told.

Earlier this week, GFG’s Zalora appointed a new chief technology officer.