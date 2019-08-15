Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Gola launches vegan footwear line

15 August 2019

British footwear brand Gola is unveiling its first dedicated vegan range this autumn.

Spanning men’s, women’s and children’s shoes, the new collection comprises 12 shoes in total, all of which have been approved by the Vegan Society.

All shoes in the range have been tested to prove they contain no trace of animal DNA. Testing is carried out on chemicals and materials used, dyes, adhesives and finishing components.

Vegan options will be identified by a branded ticket.

