Government outlines ‘worst case’ of no-deal Brexit

12 September 2019By

The UK government has published a new document outlining its “worst case planning assumptions” should we leave the European Union without a deal next month.

Entitled “Operation Yellowhammer”, the five-page paper warns of disruption at Channel crossings for up to three months, that lorries could be delayed by two-and-a-half days when crossing the border, and that UK nationals could lose their EU citizenship.

It also predicts that business and public readiness for a no-deal Brexit would decrease due to a lack of understanding about the “form of EU exit”.

This is as well as predictions of nationwide protests, regional traffic and disruption to cross-border UK financial services.

Prime minister Boris Johnston was forced to publish the document by opposition MPs.

You might also like...

