Government urged to support creative education

Fashion industry leaders have signed an open letter urging the government to recognise the “critical” role of creative education for young people, the creative industries, and for the economy as a whole.

The Creative Industries Federation’s letter states that there has been an 8% drop in the number of students taking GCSEs in creative subjects since 2014/15.

It argues that the government should incentivise a broad and balanced curriculum within schools, and make creative education accessible to all young people.

More than 150 senior figures from across the creative industries have signed the letter.

Fashion signatories include Rod Manley, chief marketing officer of Burberry; Dame Natalie Massenet, non-executive co-chairman of Farfetch; Jonathan Anderson, founder of JW Andserson; Alex Eagle, founder and creative director of women’s shop The Store; Sarah Mower, ambassador for emerging talent at the British Fashion Council; and Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council.

Signatory Ella d’Amato, chief commercial and marketing officer of Notonthehighstreet, said: “Creative skills education in schools is critical to inspire the next generation of creative talent. We believe that the businesses which combine cutting edge technology with exceptional creativity are the ones that will grow and win in the coming years.”