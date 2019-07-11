Graduate Fashion Week founder and chair step down

The founder and president of Graduate Fashion Week (GFW), Jeff Banks, has stepped down after 29 years.

Banks will be succeeded as president by fashion journalist Hilary Alexander.

GFW chairman Mark Newton-Jones, who has held the role for five years, is also stepping down. Treasurer Mark McMenemy is leaving the organisation as well.

Current senior educational trustee Douglas MacLennan will assume the role of interim chairman, and a new treasurer to be named in due course.

In a statement, the trustees of the charity behind Graduate Fashion Foundation and Graduate Fashion Week said they would ”like to thank Jeff for all of his hard work and commitment to their cause over the past 29 years and equally thank the two Marks for their drive and stewardship over the last five years, a period in which Graduate Fashion Week has grown in size and stature, into the success it is today”.