Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Green light for British Land's Canada Water development

1 October 2019 By

Canada Water masterplan town square

1/3

Hide caption

  • Canada Water masterplan town square
  • The development will include a 3.5-acre park
  • New dock office courtyard community square

British Land’s master plan for a new 53 acre town centre at Canada Water has been granted planning permission by Southwark Council Planning Committee. 

The mixed-use scheme will create around one million sq ft of retail, leisure, entertainment and community space alongside 3,000 new homes. It will also deliver around two million sq ft of workspace accommodating 20,000 jobs.

It will be the first new high street in London for 100 years, with 12 acres of new open space, a 3.5 acre park and new town square. British Land has included a focus on “wellbeing” with buildings designed to support low carbon living. 

Space has also been allocated for a health facility and new police hub. 

The master plan is expected to take around 15 years to deliver and will encompass Surrey Quays Shopping Centre, Surrey Quays Leisure Park, the Printworks and the former Dock Offices courtyard. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Monsoon

    Landlords seek 30% equity in Monsoon

    14 June 2019Tim Clark

    Landlords are seeking up to a 30% equity stake in Monsoon in return for backing any company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals, Drapers has learned.

  • Miss selfridge

    Landlords ‘feared alternatives’ to Arcadia CVA

    12 June 2019Olivia Pinnock,

    Several Arcadia landlords felt forced into accepting the group’s controversial company voluntary arrangement (CVA), to stave off the threat of its collapse into administration.

  • County hall shutterstock 573791767

    Inside Arcadia's 'farcical' CVA meeting

    6 June 2019Tim Clark

    Arcadia Group’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) has been branded a “farce” by landlords after the process was suspended at yesterday’s creditors’ meeting, Drapers has learned.

  • Topshop topman york march 2018 shutterstock 1052904074

    Landlord face-off 'saved Arcadia jobs and pensions'

    13 June 2019Tim Clark

    The tough stance taken by some Arcadia Group landlords forced owner Sir Philip Green to invest more in the business to ensure the controversial company voluntary arrangement (CVA) passed, industry experts have claimed.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.