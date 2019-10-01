Green light for British Land's Canada Water development

British Land’s master plan for a new 53 acre town centre at Canada Water has been granted planning permission by Southwark Council Planning Committee.

The mixed-use scheme will create around one million sq ft of retail, leisure, entertainment and community space alongside 3,000 new homes. It will also deliver around two million sq ft of workspace accommodating 20,000 jobs.

It will be the first new high street in London for 100 years, with 12 acres of new open space, a 3.5 acre park and new town square. British Land has included a focus on “wellbeing” with buildings designed to support low carbon living.

Space has also been allocated for a health facility and new police hub.

The master plan is expected to take around 15 years to deliver and will encompass Surrey Quays Shopping Centre, Surrey Quays Leisure Park, the Printworks and the former Dock Offices courtyard.