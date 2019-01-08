Growth at Paul Smith follows flurry of store openings

Turnover at British brand Paul Smith was up 4% to £165m for the year ending 30 June 2018, during which the retailer invested heavily in its store portfolio.

UK turnover accounted for £71.8m (43.5%) of the total.

Retail sales increased by 7% and have continued to grow since the year end.

However, the business made an operating loss of £1.8m, down from last year’s operating profit of £1.1m.

Paul Smith said this reflected “significant challenges to the high street, which have led to an unusually high bad debt charge this year”.

The brand targeted key markets with new stores last year, including openings in Copenhagen and Manchester, as well as Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross in October. It operates in the UK, France, Copenhagen, Italy and Japan.

Online sales soared by 16% during the year and now represent 29% of retail sales.

Wholesale increased by 3% to £82.5m. Sales to department stores, ecommerce and independents were up, but sales to franchise partners, mainly in the Middle East and south-east Asia were down.