Growth heats up at Sweaty Betty

Activewear retailer Sweaty Betty has reported an 18% year-on-year rise in turnover to £56.6m for the year to 31 December 2018.

Online sales grew to more than 40% of total sales, following on-going investment in its ecommerce and systems infrastructure.

Sweaty Betty also launched its wholesale business in the US, as part of which saw the retailer open 25 shop-in-shops in Nordstrom stores and online.

Other key developments include the appointment of Julia Straus as CEO, launching with luxury platforms Browns and Farfetch, and opening three standalone stores in the UK and 12 in the US.

Sweaty Betty is owned by Lady of Leisure Investico Limited.