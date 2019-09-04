Growth on the horizon at Quiz

Fast fashion multichannel retailer Quiz Clothing expects to return to “sustainable profitable growth” despite persistent tough trading.
In a trading update issued this morning, Quiz announced that challenging trading conditions “persisted over the summer months”, resulting in a reduction of in-store footfall.
However, non-executive chairman Peter Cowgill remained confident that “the Group can return to sustainable profitable growth in the medium term” by “increasing [its] online focus”.
In the financial year to date, Quiz benefitted from sales growth through its own ecommerce sites.
The update follows a 97% drop in profits to £200,000 for the 52 weeks to 31 March. Group revenue grew by 12% to £130.8m, which it said had been driven by sales growth across all channels. Senior leadership told Drapers in June that it will seek to save an additional £3m in costs as it battles falling profits.
Quiz issued two profit warnings this year, following a “significant shortfall in sales” in the first two months of 2019.
A further trading update for the six months to 30 September will be announced on 11 October.
