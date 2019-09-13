Gucci's goal to go ‘entirely' carbon neutral

Luxury fashion house Gucci has revealed plans to become “entirely carbon neutral” across its whole supply chain.

This, it hopes, will help to reduce environmental impacts and drive positive change. It claims that businesses need to be “responsible and accountable for all the emissions across their supply chains”.

Its endeavours include avoiding, reducing, restoring and offsetting its greenhouse gas emissions to help meet its 10-year sustainability strategy by 2025. Gucci has implemented a range of initiatives, such as the use of sustainable materials and low-environmental-impact alternatives, sustainable sourcing, and increased manufacturing efficiencies.

President and CEO Marco Bizzarri said: “[Gucci] needs to be diligent in taking all steps to mitigate our impacts, including being transparent and responsible for our greenhouse gas emissions across our supply chains.

“Gucci will continue to work in a smart and strategic way to avoid and reduce our impacts, while investing in innovation as a driver for sustainability.”