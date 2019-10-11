Guest designer announced for Pitti Uomo

Jil Sander has been announced as the guest designer at menswear trade show Pitti Immagine Uomo in January.
Co-creative designers Lucie and Luke Meier will present the new menswear collection at a special event in Florence.
The date and venue will be announced in November.
Lucie and Luke have been co-creative designers at Jil Sander since spring 2017. They said: ”For us, showing in Florence is both an honour and a completion. We first met in Florence, and never imagined that we would be back here together showing at Pitti Uomo. This opportunity is a truly special one, and we look forward to contributing to the legacy of this city and Pitti Uomo.”
