Gymshark is the UK's fastest-growing fashion company

Fitness retailer Gymshark came in second place in a list of the UK’s top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits, with an annual profit growth of 152%.

The Sunday Times BDO Profit Track league lists Britain’s top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits over the last three years.

Moving up 44 places from 2018, runner-up Gymshark took home £18.1m in profit last year and sales of £103.2m across 178 countries.

It lost to online travel agency Loveholidays, which achieved an annual profit growth of 191%.

Gymshark was one of five fashion brands to make this year’s list.

Others include etailer SportsShoes.com, which came in at number 28. The West Yorkshire company stocks brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma, and had profits of £4.4m in 2018.

Premium menswear independent End was at number 49, climbing 41 places from last year. Latest figures show profits rose to £23m in 2018 and it achieved an annual profit growth of 71%.

The final fashion-focused businesses featured were Regatta (number 62) and Johnstons of Elgin (66).

Outerwear retailer Regatta, which has offices in Europe, America, China and Bangladesh, made £20.4m profit in 2018 and £193m worth of sales. It had an annual profit growth of 67%.

Family-run cashmere specialist Johnstons of Elgin featured at number 66, with annual profits up 66% on average. It took home £10.3m profit in 2018 and sales of £73.9m.

Eyewear manufacturer Inspecs was one of 10 companies listed by Profit Track as “one to watch”, after its profit reached £6.3m last year and sales reached £45m.