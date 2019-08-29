Gymshark unveils £5m innovation hub

Gymshark has invested more than £5m in its new studio and fitness centre to boost employee wellbeing at its Solihull-based headquarters.
The 55,000 sq ft Gymshark Lifting Club (GSLC) features a state of the art gym, 100-person auditorium, research and development factory and photography studios. The latter will support the launch of Gymshark’s new fitness app.
GSLC has replaced a former warehouse facility.
Sean Espinasse, design director at Oktra North, which completed the project, said: ”Having developed the Gymshark HQ as a facility that enables their business to grow, we then moved on to GSLC, which enables their people to grow.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.