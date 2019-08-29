Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Gymshark unveils £5m innovation hub

29 August 2019 By

Gymshark has invested more than £5m in its new studio and fitness centre to boost employee wellbeing at its Solihull-based headquarters. 

The 55,000 sq ft Gymshark Lifting Club (GSLC) features a state of the art gym, 100-person auditorium, research and development factory and photography studios. The latter will support the launch of Gymshark’s new fitness app.

GSLC has replaced a former warehouse facility.

Sean Espinasse, design director at Oktra North, which completed the project, said: ”Having developed the Gymshark HQ as a facility that enables their business to grow, we then moved on to GSLC, which enables their people to grow.”

 

