Hackett to open on Savile Row

The new store will be at 14 Savile Row, the Evening Standard has reported. It will include bespoke tailoring and limited edition collections as well the brand’s traditional menswear offering. The store was previously occupied by Hardy Amies.

Hackett currently has around 160 stores globally.

The news follows the launch of Hackett London’s diffusion line, HKT, in January - aimed a younger and more urban customer.

Property agents CBRE, Colliers and KLM Retail advised on the deal.