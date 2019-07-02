Hammerson appoints operations director

Shopping centre owner Hammerson has appointed Howard Ebison as its new operations director.
Ebison will join in September from Manchester Airports Group (MAG), where he led the retail and customer development of Manchester Airport’s £1bn transformation programme.
Ebsion is also a non-executive board member of marketing partnership Marketing Derby.
In his new role, Ebison will be responsible for the operational performance of Hammerson’s flagship destinations across the UK and Ireland.
Hammerson, managing director UK and Ireland, Mark Bourgeois, said: “With operational excellence and a step change in the occupier line-up at the centre of our strategy, the agility, commercial focus and expertise of our talented teams at our venues is increasingly important. Howard is joining Hammerson to lead this evolution, and will bring a valuable new perspective to the UK & Ireland leadership team”
