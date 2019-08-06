Hammerson appoints premium outlets MD

Property company Hammerson has appointed Simon Travis as managing director of premium outlets, to build on its outlet growth.

Travis will continue his responsibility as group investment director, a role he undertook in 2018, alongside the new role. He will take over from current CFO and premium outlets MD, Timon Drakesmith.

Travis joined Hammerson in 1998 and has held a number of roles including investment manager and business development director.

Premium outlets account for 27% of Hammerson’s property portfolio, with 20 outlets in 14 European countries.

The news comes after Hammerson sold its majority stake in Parisian retail destination Italie Deux, as it reported a loss in its half-year results, last month.

The shopping centre owner reported a pre-tax loss of £319.8m for the six months to 30 June, sinking from a profit of £55.7m in the previous year. Adjusted profit fell by 10.5% to £107.4m as net rental income shrank by 12.3% to £156.6m.

In line with the businesses strategic focus on debt reduction, Bruce Nutman has been appointed as senior investment manager. Nutman has specialised in retail investment for over 20 years, most recently at leading industry adviser Time Retail Partners.