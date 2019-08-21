Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Hammerson hires new CFO

21 August 2019By

Full screenJames lenton

Property company Hammerson has appointed James Lenton as chief financial officer (CFO) and an executive director, and will assume the respective roles on 16 September and 1 October.

He will receive an annual salary of £430,000.

Lenton joins from investor and insurer AIG, and brings “extensive” experience in financing, capital allocation and business transformation, Hammerson said.

He takes over from CFO and managing director of the property company’s premium outlets arm Timon Drakesmith, who announced in May that he would be leaving.

Simon Travis will assume the role of managing director of premium outlets, as well as group investment director.

Chair of the board David Tyler said: “During [Lenton’s] career, he has demonstrated success in working with and managing complex organisations, which are experiencing periods of substantial change.

“We expect his track record in this area, combined with his ability to bring a fresh perspective, to be very valuable.”

