The Hardy Amies store on Savile Row has closed after the British heritage menswear brand entered administration in January.

”Despite a lot of initial interest from potential buyers, we have been unable to achieve a sale of Hardy Amies’ entire business as a going concern. We have therefore been forced to close the Savile Row store,” joint administrator Jonathan Bass told Drapers today. “We are hopeful that it will be possible to secure a buyer for the company’s tangible and intangible assets, including its stock and various trademarks, such as the company’s brand name. A successful sale of these assets would allow this prestigious brand to live on and produce new luxury menswear ranges in the future.”

Freddy Khalastchi and Jonathan Bass of Menzies were appointed as administrators on 9 January, after the brand had traded at a loss in the UK “for some time”.

Hardy Amies was previously bought out of administration by a subsidiary of private equity firm Fung Capital in 2008.

It is still unclear how many staff the closure of the store located at 8 Savile Row has affected. The 1,150 sq ft store opened in 2014, selling ready-to-wear, made-to-measure and bespoke menswear.

The brand’s operations outside of the UK are not affected.