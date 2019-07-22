Harrods chief marketing and customer officer exits

Harrods’ chief marketing and customer officer, Amanda Hill, will be leaving the business in November due to family commitments.

Hill joined the business in April 2018, after holding several brand manager roles at L’Oréal, Kantar and the BBC.

Harrods said it will begin searching for her successor.

A Harrods spokeswoman said: “[Amanda] will be leaving the UK to join her family in the United States, and therefore will depart from the business in November.

“Over the past 18 months, Amanda has ensured that marketing, insight and creative content are at the centre of Harrods strategy and that our focus on the customer is at the heart of our operations – all through the lens of our new brand proposition, ‘the Art of the Possible’. Harrods wants to thank her for all of her hard work and wishes her best of luck in her new adventure Stateside.

“Amanda has worked to build a strong leadership team across her divisional areas of creative and editorial, visual merchandising, partnerships, customer services, customer insights, digital strategy, performance marketing, personal shopping and concierge, and we will be looking towards recruiting a new leader to work with this team.”