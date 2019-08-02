Harrods hires ex-Burberry digital director

Harrods has appointed former Burberry director of digital commerce, Caitlin Innes, as its first ever digital and strategy director.

In this new role, Innes will oversee all online trading, digital marketing, customer insight and Harrods’ loyalty teams. Her focus will be on driving Harrods’ digital and omnichannel strategy, identifying key commercial opportunities that will drive trade as well as looking to the future and diversifying revenue streams.

The Oxford University alumni joins from Burberry, where she was mostly recently director of digital commerce between 2017 and 2019. Prior to this, she was senior commercial manager of digital commerce at the brand from 2015 to 2017 after performing senior roles in global strategy and business development.

She began her career at financial advisory and asset management firm, Lazard, before joining Burberry in 2012.

Harrods managing director, Michael Ward, said: “Harrods is renowned the world over as a master of luxury and a provider of unparalleled customer service. Digital plays a key role in our ongoing commitment to investing in customer experience, both in terms of pure commerce and discovery.”