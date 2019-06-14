Harrods has appointed Selfridges womenswear buying and merchandising director, Lydia King, as its new fashion director.

In her new role, King will be responsible for the womenswear and childrenswear buying teams at Harrods, as well as the strategy for these divisions across the store and online. She will join the business in September.

Head of womenswear Maria Milano and head of childrenswear Elizabeth Cliff will report directly to King.

Simon Longland, head of menswear and sports, will continue to report to Harrods managing director Michael Ward as the business completes its ongoing menswear investment strategy.

King has spent more than 12 years at Selfridges. Before taking up her current role as womenswear buying and merchandising director, she was head of fashion and trading between 2016 and 2017 and womenswear buying manager from 2006 to 2016.

She was assistant buyer at Harvey Nichols between 2003 and 2006.