Harrods' Maria Milano gives her highlights from day three of London Fashion Week

There was more than enough sparkle and glamour to lift show goers’ spirits at the third day of London Fashion Week, even as Storm Dennis continued to pelt the capital.
Models strode down the catwalk in chunky thigh-high boots at Victoria Beckham. The sleek collection was comprised of effortless, easy-to-wear wardrobe staples – including voluminous dresses in inky navy, velvet blouses, sumptuous knitwear and tweed skirts. For evening, a plunging, cut-out neckline put a modern spin on the classic black party dress.
Design duo Preen By Thorton Bregazzi take over the impressive surroundings of Westminster’s Church House to show a collection that shimmered with heavy embellishment. Red flashing lights over the audience’s head got proceedings off to a dramatic start, which was more than matched by the clothes themselves. Layers of intricate ruffles – a key trend for autumn 20 – added a point of interest to pretty floral dresses. Splashes of camouflage print and chunky Argyle knits toughed up the collection. Stand out pieces to note included a patent trench coat in glistening scarlet and opulent sequinned dresses in red and glistening gold.
The mood was more utilitarian (and weather appropriate) at Margaret Howell. Slouchy tailoring, muted colours and cosy duffel coats give consumers a smart way to dress for stormy skies.
Eye-popping colour abounded at Roksanda. Dramatic sleeves have also proved popular across the catwalks this season. The Serbian designer produced some particularly show-stopping examples, including a vibrant coral gown with grand ruffled sleeves and a contrasting cape.
Harrods’ head of womenswear, Maria Milano, shares her highlights
Why do you attend LFW?
London Fashion Week provides us with the opportunity to preview the latest collections ahead of the buying appointments that take place in both London and Paris, debuting the tone and trends for the season ahead.
Are there any LFW brands that currently perform well for you?
Our customer loves heritage British brands such as Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Roksanda and Roland Mouret, all of which perform well for us. The new guard, Rejina Pyo, Petar Petrov and Rixo, bring modernity and innovation to our customers season after season.
What are you looking for in the LFW shows this season?
Innovation from both existing designers and newcomers to the scene; that’s what London does best.
Which collections stood out this LFW today and so far this season?
We loved Petar Petrov’s first London Fashion Week outing, A.W.A.K.E. and Rejina Pyo both made strong runway statements. Today was a great day of shows; Victoria Beckham presented a wearable and incredibly chic collection comprising of soft draping silhouettes contrasted with structure and tailoring, Roksanda showcased dreamy colour-blocking and relaxed outerwear and, finally, Simone Rocha’s dramatic romance was completely dreamy.
What makes London different from the international collections?
London designers showcase extreme creativity when creating their collections and display willingness to innovate and push boundaries that is, I think, pretty unique to our city.
Are there any trends or must buys emerging from the collections so far?
From voluminous balloon sleeves as seen at Victoria Beckham and Roksanda to deconstructed tailoring and square necklines at A.W.A.K.E. and Petar Petrov, so far this season, designers are producing elevated collections that generally have a sophisticated silhouette. All white has been a major theme, seen today at Victoria Beckham and Roland Mouret and the trend for tucking trousers into knee-high boots is perfectly on point for winter.
Are there any designers you are looking forward to seeing in the international collections?
We are always looking for something exciting that we know our customers will love. Like all fashion fans we are particularly excited for the Bottega Veneta show in Milan. Jil Sander, Dior, Thom Browne and Valentino are all shows I’m personally very excited about too.
