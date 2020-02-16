Harrods' Maria Milano gives her highlights from day three of London Fashion Week

There was more than enough sparkle and glamour to lift show goers’ spirits at the third day of London Fashion Week, even as Storm Dennis continued to pelt the capital.

London fashion week autumn 20 victoria beckham Victoria Beckham

Models strode down the catwalk in chunky thigh-high boots at Victoria Beckham. The sleek collection was comprised of effortless, easy-to-wear wardrobe staples – including voluminous dresses in inky navy, velvet blouses, sumptuous knitwear and tweed skirts. For evening, a plunging, cut-out neckline put a modern spin on the classic black party dress.

London fashion week autumn 20 preen Preen

Design duo Preen By Thorton Bregazzi take over the impressive surroundings of Westminster’s Church House to show a collection that shimmered with heavy embellishment. Red flashing lights over the audience’s head got proceedings off to a dramatic start, which was more than matched by the clothes themselves. Layers of intricate ruffles – a key trend for autumn 20 – added a point of interest to pretty floral dresses. Splashes of camouflage print and chunky Argyle knits toughed up the collection. Stand out pieces to note included a patent trench coat in glistening scarlet and opulent sequinned dresses in red and glistening gold.

The mood was more utilitarian (and weather appropriate) at Margaret Howell. Slouchy tailoring, muted colours and cosy duffel coats give consumers a smart way to dress for stormy skies.

London fashion week autumn 20 roksanda Roksanda

Eye-popping colour abounded at Roksanda. Dramatic sleeves have also proved popular across the catwalks this season. The Serbian designer produced some particularly show-stopping examples, including a vibrant coral gown with grand ruffled sleeves and a contrasting cape.