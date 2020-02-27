Harvey Nichols marketing boss to depart

Harvey Nichols’ group creative and marketing director, Deborah Bee, will leave the business in July after two years in the role.

Bee joined the luxury department store in March 2019 from sustainability consultancy Eco-Age.

Before that, she was creative marketing director at Harrods from 2014. Bee had previously been editor-in-chief of Harrods Magazine for 6 years.

A spokesman said: “Deb Bee is leaving in July to pursue new career opportunities and her writing projects.”

The news comes after co-chief operating officer Daniela Rinaldi announced she was leaving the business after 35 years in November.

Rinaldi will not be replaced and Manju Malhotra, also co-COO, will continue the role alone in close consultation with executive director Pearson Poon.