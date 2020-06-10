Have you experienced racism in fashion retail?

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, at the hands of police officers and the resulting protests against police violence and systemic discrimination towards black people, have highlighted that we all need to work harder to combat the racism that is ingrained in societies across the world.

We have been paying close attention to the Black Lives Matter movement across the US, UK and the rest of the world, and stand united against racist discrimination. We want to use the Drapers platforms to give a voice to those who have experienced or witnessed instances of racism towards black people and those of minority ethnicities within the fashion retail industry.

We are asking our audience to share their experiences in this confidential survey, to investigate how racism affects people working in fashion retail in the UK, and to take steps to expose and eradicate it.

Take the confidential and anonymous survey now