Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Have you experienced racism in fashion retail?

10 June 2020

Full screenBlm index

Drapers is launching a survey to investigate incidences of racist discrimination in the fashion industry.

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, at the hands of police officers and the resulting protests against police violence and systemic discrimination towards black people, have highlighted that we all need to work harder to combat the racism that is ingrained in societies across the world.

We have been paying close attention to the Black Lives Matter movement across the US, UK and the rest of the world, and stand united against racist discrimination. We want to use the Drapers platforms to give a voice to those who have experienced or witnessed instances of racism towards black people and those of minority ethnicities within the fashion retail industry.

We are asking our audience to share their experiences in this confidential survey, to investigate how racism affects people working in fashion retail in the UK, and to take steps to expose and eradicate it.

Take the confidential and anonymous survey now

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.