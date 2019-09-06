Henri Lloyd CEO steps down

Henri Lloyd’s chief executive officer, Magnus Liljeblad, has decided to step down from the business to “make room for new people” to steer it into the future.

Liljeblad joined the company as group CEO in June 2018. Board member Jonas Andersson will take over as interim CEO until a “permanent solution” has been found. The sailing-inspired fashion brand is also seeking to appoint a creative director.

Established in Manchester in 1963, Henri Lloyd was bought in a pre-pack administration by Aligro UK, a subsidiary of Swedish firm Aligro Group, in June 2018. The brand and valuable assets were acquired by the group of investors led by investor Hans Eckerström.

Spring 20 marks the first offer under the direction of the new ownership.

Eckerström, Henri Lloyd chairman and controlling shareholder, said: “As we are now entering a second phase of the comeback for the brand and as a heritage brand with a start-up culture and mind-set, we are genuine in our belief in building strong customer relationships. A strong relationship is based on honest dialogues regarding what has worked and what hasn’t worked so well. With this approach of being responsive to customer and other stakeholder feedback we have decided to make improvements and additions to the very top of our management structure so that we can grow and fully achieve our vision for the brand.”

“As such we are actively seeking ambitious and talented candidates from around the world for the roles of CEO and creative director. Young or experienced, we have no prejudice, who have an expertise or true passion in brand building and a strong belief in growing a loyal and engaged customer following. This can be either one single individual to fill these roles or maybe two different individuals. From the very beginning we have led with our strategy of being a digital first company and as such we want to attract dynamic leaders who want to work in a rewarding and agile environment, a place where they can create something unique and special with such a trusted brand.”

He added: ”Finally, Magnus should be thanked and valued for his vision, efforts and hard work to start the journey of repositioning the brand. All of us at Henri Lloyd wish him the best in the future.”