Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

High street footfall inches up

25 March 2019By

Full screenhigh street

Total footfall across the UK edged down 0.2% for the week to 24 March, compared with the same week last year, but high street footfall grew by 1.5% as a result of warm weather.

The number of shoppers visiting retail parks and shopping centres fell 1.3% and 2.7% year on year respectively, Springboard reports.

Regionally, high streets in Wales had the greatest annual increase – 5.7% – closely followed by the West Midlands, where footfall was up by 4.5%.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.