High street footfall inches up

Total footfall across the UK edged down 0.2% for the week to 24 March, compared with the same week last year, but high street footfall grew by 1.5% as a result of warm weather.

The number of shoppers visiting retail parks and shopping centres fell 1.3% and 2.7% year on year respectively, Springboard reports.

Regionally, high streets in Wales had the greatest annual increase – 5.7% – closely followed by the West Midlands, where footfall was up by 4.5%.