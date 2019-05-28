High street sustainability: spring 19 collections

As more and more brands and retailers release sustainability-driven collections, Drapers takes a look at the spring 19 offerings from some of the high street’s biggest names.

H&M Conscious

In H&M’s Conscious range, all products are made from at least 50% recycled or other sustainably sourced materials, which the retailer hopes to increase to 100% by 2030.

The latest capsule offers customers a mix of trend-led pieces, wardrobe staples and pretty summer designs, such as a floral crop top and wide-legged trouser co-ord, utility playsuit and red chiffon maxi-dress with ruffle detailing.

Aimed at customers looking for “great fashion at the best price in a sustainable way,” the collection retails for £4.99 for a vest top to £149.99 for a silk maxi-dress.

Monsoon

Monsoon’s 12-piece “Seeking an Eco-Friendly World” (SEW) collection aims to support both people and nature by using 100% certified sustainable fabrics, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester, cotton and linen.

The line has a strong colour theme of red, white and blue across simple yet neat silhouettes. Key pieces include the blue-and-white check print midi-dress, white button-front pinafore dress, and smart red denim jacket.

Retail prices start at £29 for a printed cami to £60 for its best-selling midi dress.

Mango

The latest Mango Committed range focuses on wardrobe essentials, such as shirt dresses and trench coats, as well as an array of simple yet chic items, including dresses, trousers, jackets and tops.

Ideal for summer, new pieces include its long white trench coat, 100% leather sandals available in black, neutral and beige, and loose black linen midi-dress.

The entire collection is made using environmentally friendly organic cotton, recycled polyester and other natural materials.

Retail prices vary from £35.99 for a T-shirt to £89.99 for a jacket.

Marks & Spencer

Brand new for 2019, Marks & Spencer has launched a swimwear range for men made using recycled plastic.

With 20 styles – from fun, tropical prints to simpler colour-block designs – each is made from recycled plastic bottles, which have been transformed into a polyester fibre.

Retail prices start at £10 for a plain short and £19.50 for a printed version.

Primark

Made from 100% sustainable cotton, Primark’s first pair of sustainable jeans is a skinny style available in three different washes – indigo, black and light blue.

At £13, they appeal to Primark’s core customer base, while supporting cotton farmers across India and Pakistan as part of the company’s Sustainable Cotton Programme.

This ensures that garments are made using more natural farming methods, including minimising the use of chemical pesticides, reducing water consumption and increasing farmers’ income.

Arket

Building on its sustainable offering, Scandinavian retailer Arket’s latest swimwear range is made entirely from Econyl regenerated nylon – a material made using recycled waste products, such as recovered fishing nets, discarded plastics, tulle and old carpets.

Spanning men’s and womenswear, the bikinis and swimsuits are in keeping with Arket’s simple and classic aesthetic, as are its woven swimming trunks for men.

The ladies collection features bandeau and triangle-cut bikinis, which can be bought as a set (retail prices start at £36) or separates (£19 for a top, £17 for bottoms), as well as V-neck, asymmetrical, straight-cut and scooped swimsuits, which range in price from £35 to £55.

Men’s trunks come in two styles: a more casual, elasticated version that retails at £35 and a smarter, regular-fit pair at £45. They are both short length with a quick dry soft mesh lining.

All garments come in a number of bright hues, including green, orange and pink.