H&M’s Oxford Street store closed its doors yesterday evening ahead of a major refurbishment, and will relaunch in spring 2020.
As part of the Swedish retailer’s ongoing work to “optimise” its store portfolio, the store at 174-176 Oxford Street has been temporarily closed to allow for a full interior refit.
An H&M spokeswoman said: “In order for the works to take place, the store closed temporarily on 11 August. All H&M colleagues based in this store have been offered an equivalent role at a nearby store.
“Our 174-176 Oxford Street store will reopen to customers from spring 2020 following the completion of the works.”
The H&M stores located at 360-366 Oxford Street and 271 Regent Street will remain open.
