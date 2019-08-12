H&M’s Oxford Street store closed its doors yesterday evening ahead of a major refurbishment, and will relaunch in spring 2020.

As part of the Swedish retailer’s ongoing work to “optimise” its store portfolio, the store at 174-176 Oxford Street has been temporarily closed to allow for a full interior refit.

An H&M spokeswoman said: “In order for the works to take place, the store closed temporarily on 11 August. All H&M colleagues based in this store have been offered an equivalent role at a nearby store.

“Our 174-176 Oxford Street store will reopen to customers from spring 2020 following the completion of the works.”

The H&M stores located at 360-366 Oxford Street and 271 Regent Street will remain open.