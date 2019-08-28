Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

H&M Foundation opens Global Challenge Award 2019

28 August 2019By

Full screen3085408 byp3740

Not for profit organisation the H&M Foundation has launched its fifth annual Global Challenge Award, to find innovations that will help make fashion sustainable.

Run in collaboration with Accenture and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, the competition will see five winners awarded a total of €1m (£900,000) to bring their innovations to life.

The aim of the award is to reduce fashion’s impact on the planet, by helping ”ground-breaking ideas move from tissue-sketch to market.”

This year has three themes: ideas that put the consumer at the centre; digital ideas that connect the dots throughout the fashion value chain; and design ideas with a circular mindset.

As well as the grant, winners will have the opportunity to embark on a one-year Innovation Accelerator Programme, where they will learn from H&M Foundation, Accenture and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology members. 

Board member Karl-Johan Persson added: “The Global Change Award has proven a gateway for innovators to enter the fashion industry and transform it from the inside.”

Entries must be submitted via the Global Change Award website by 6 October, with the winners to be revealed in April 2020.

