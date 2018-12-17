H&M group's full-year sales rise

H&M group’s sales including VAT grew 5% to SEK 244.3bn (£21.4bn) in the year to 30 November 2018, amid “rapid changes” in the fashion industry.

Adjusted for local currencies, group sales including VAT were up 3% on the year before.

Sales excluding VAT were up 5% to SEK 210.4bn (£18.4bn).

In the fourth quarter ended 30 November, H&M group’s sales including VAT increased 12% to SEK 65.5bn (£5.7bn) – a 6% rise in local currencies.

Sales excluding VAT rose 12% to SEK 56.4bn (£4.9bn) during the quarter.

The Swedish retail giant said it ”continued to grow globally during 2018 in a rapidly changing fashion industry”.

The trading update comes ahead of its full-year report, which will be published on 31 January 2019. It has not yet released any profit figures.