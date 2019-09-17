H&M to sell external brands

H&M is to test selling external brands and products alongside its own offering.
A job advertisement on the Swedish H&M site said: “The H&M brand will now develop our offer of external brands. The purpose is to complement our offer with external brands to add excitement and energy and we see great opportunities for growth and to find new customers.”
H&M group-owned brands & Other Stories and Arket already sell external brands online and in-store.
