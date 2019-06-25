H&M tops sustainable cotton sourcing ranking

H&M, Gap, Adidas and Nike are among the global brands leading sustainable cotton sourcing, the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) has revealed.

The BCI retailer and brand members all featured in the initiative’s top 15 ranking for sourcing volumes in 2018. H&M, which topped the list, sourced more than 75% of its cotton as Better Cotton. Fat Face and Decathlon also had 75% Better Cotton, but at lower volume rates.

Collectively, BCI’s retailer and brand members sourced more than one million metric tonnes of Better Cotton in 2018 – a 45% increase on the previous year.

Better Cotton is cotton produced by licensed BCI farmers in line with initiatives that promote practices including care and health of the soil, minimising the use of harmful crop protection practices and water stewardship. BCI highlighted its top 15 members which together represent 88% of the Better Cotton that was sourced last year.

Top 15 Retailer and Brand Members by Sourcing Volumes