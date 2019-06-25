Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

H&M tops sustainable cotton sourcing ranking

25 June 2019By

Full screenBci farmer 3 cotton

H&M, Gap, Adidas and Nike are among the global brands leading sustainable cotton sourcing, the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) has revealed.

The BCI retailer and brand members all featured in the initiative’s top 15 ranking for sourcing volumes in 2018. H&M, which topped the list, sourced more than 75% of its cotton as Better Cotton. Fat Face and Decathlon also had 75% Better Cotton, but at lower volume rates.

Collectively, BCI’s retailer and brand members sourced more than one million metric tonnes of Better Cotton in 2018 – a 45% increase on the previous year. 

Better Cotton is cotton produced by licensed BCI farmers in line with initiatives that promote practices including care and health of the soil, minimising the use of harmful crop protection practices and water stewardship. BCI highlighted its top 15 members which together represent 88% of the Better Cotton that was sourced last year. 

Top 15 Retailer and Brand Members by Sourcing Volumes

 Rank Retailer/Brand Member Joined BCI
 1  H&M  2010
 2  Ikea  2010
 3  Gap  2016
 4  Adidas  2010
 5  Nike  2010
 6  Levi Strauss  2010
 7  C&A  2015
 8  PVH Corporation (Tommy Hilfiger)   2017 (2013)
 9  VF Corporation  2012
 10  Bestseller  2011
 11  Decathlon  2012
 12  Target Corporation  2017
 13  Marks and Spencer  2010
 14  Tesco  2010
 15  OVS Spa  2016

