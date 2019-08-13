Hobbs opens in Sheffield

Premium womenswear retailer Hobbs has unveiled a new store in Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.
The 2,000 sq ft shop offers customers the full womenswear, footwear and accessories ranges.
The Meadowhall store is Hobbs’ first stand-alone in Sheffield, alongisde its concessions in department stores John Lewis, Debenhams and House of Fraser.
