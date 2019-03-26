Hollister will open its latest UK store this summer at the Intu Watford shopping centre, as part of its ongoing £180m expansion.

The store will span more than 5,000 sq ft, and will stock the US fashion retailer’s casualwear ranges alongside items from its lingerie and loungewear brand Gilly Hicks.

Hollister has more than 50 stores in the UK, five of which are located at Intu centres.

Its sister brand, Abercrombie & Fitch launched its second UK location at Intu Trafford Centre last year.