Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Exclusive: Hollister to open at Intu Watford

26 March 2019By

Full screenHollister

Hollister will open its latest UK store this summer at the Intu Watford shopping centre, as part of its ongoing £180m expansion. 

The store will span more than 5,000 sq ft, and will stock the US fashion retailer’s casualwear ranges alongside items from its lingerie and loungewear brand Gilly Hicks. 

Hollister has more than 50 stores in the UK, five of which are located at Intu centres.

Its sister brand, Abercrombie & Fitch launched its second UK location at Intu Trafford Centre last year. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.