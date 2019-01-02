Honey Birdette opens in the US

Australian luxury lingerie retailer Honey Birdette has opened its first US store, in Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City shopping centre.

The 500 sq ft store features two private dressing rooms with whisky bar carts and “press for champagne” buttons, and limited edition products including the Chloe red corset.

Honey Birdette, launched by founder and creative director Eloise Monaghan in 2006, releases a new collection every week.

Monaghan said: ”We are focusing on unique designs concepts for all of our future boutiques, and each footprint will have its own unique element. Some might have a champagne bar, for example – a private salon in one, a peep show in another, a stage or a catwalk.”

The US expansion comes after the retailer opened its first international boutique in Covent Garden, London in September 2016. It now has three boutiques in the UK and 54 in Australia.

An additional six shops will open in the US in 2019.