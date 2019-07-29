House of Fraser suppliers hit out at Ashley’s U-turn

House of Fraser suppliers have told Drapers they fear for the future of the struggling department store chain and questioned if Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley did his due diligence before he bought it.

In its delayed annual results, Sports Direct Group said it would have thought twice about rescuing HoF last August, after discovering problems at the department store chain that are “nothing short of terminal in nature”.

It said: “If we had the gift of hindsight, we might have made a different decision in August 2018.”

The manager of one menswear brand stocked in House of Fraser said, “The question currently on everybody’s lips is why is Mike Ashley saying now that problems at House of Fraser are nothing short of terminal? He is obviously a very astute businessman, but this makes people question his wisdom because he clearly didn’t perform due diligence before buying HoF.”

The managing director of one womenswear brand stocked in HoF agreed: “Mike Ashley’s hindsight comment concerns us because it shows a 180-degree change of opinion from just a few months ago. If he is only just saying this now, then there must be a real concern regarding the business.

“What also concerns me is the [financial] loss that Sports Direct is announcing [for HoF]. How long will it be until HoF is profitable again?”

Sports Direct Group said it suffered a 6% fall in underlying EBITDA to £287.8m in the 52 weeks to 28 April 2019. Group revenue at Sports Direct was up 10% to £3.7bn in the same period. HoF revenue in the 52 weeks to 28 April was £330.6m, but it made an operating loss of £54.6m.

The group said HoF store closures will follow later this year. It is not currently paying rent on several HoF properties, but they still remain unprofitable, and Ashley said the situation was “unsustainable”. As of 28 April, HoF had 54 stores in the UK, down from 59 when Sports Direct bought the business.

We now expect HoF to start delivering what it has been promising Brand manager

One HoF supplier said: “I’m not surprised by the closures because it is in such a bad place and we all expected there to be some casualties. Regardless of how much money Ashley’s got, the business is struggling, and he will either need to shut more stores or renegotiate with landlords.”

Ashley pledged to turn HoF into the “Harrods of the high street” when he bought it for £90m last year. He plans to rebrand 31 branches into a premium chain under the Frasers name over the next five years, starting with five in 2020. However, suppliers said the promised transformation could be too little, too late.

“Suppliers and brands are disappointed because Ashley has spoken so often about transforming it into the Harrods of the high street, but there is still no sign of this happening,” said one brand manager. “We now expect HoF to start delivering what it has been promising, but one year has already gone by and we’ve seen little improvement.

“If the brand is in as bad shape as he says it is, then it concerns us as to whether the Frasers concept will ever come into fruition. Either way, he hasn’t been updating brands on the company’s strategy, and so they [could] start to lose faith and cut ties before the plans come into action.”

Sports Direct and HoF have been contacted for comment.

