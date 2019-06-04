Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Hudson signs UK and Ireland distribution deal

4 June 2019By

LA denim brand Hudson Jeans has announced a distribution deal for the UK and Ireland with Four Marketing, in a bid to expand globally.

The fashion agency will provide resources to allow Hudson to further develop its strategy, led by denim divisional manager Gintare Rutkauskaite.

It comes after the brand announced a new European licensing agreement with Italian distributor Made in Veneto Manifatture in April 2018, which included partnering with Somewhere Agency to cover the UK and Irish markets. 

It is unclear whether Somewhere Agency still distributes for the brand. 

In September 2015, Hudson Jeans merged with Robert Graham and Swims to become the publicly traded Differential Brands Group Inc.

 

