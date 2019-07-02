Hugo Boss chief sales officer resigns

Managing board chairman Mark Langer will assume Hake’s responsibilities.

Hake joined Hugo Boss as project associate in 1997. He was then head of business development at Hugo Boss and brand director for the Boss brand, before taking on the role of managing director for the UK and Ireland in 2009. In 2013, Hake was appointed senior vice-president EMEA. In March 2016, he became a member of the managing board, responsible for own retail, wholesale and global merchandising.

“On behalf of the company and its employees, Hugo Boss would like to thank Bernd Hake for his tremendous dedication over the years. We wish him every success in his future career,” said supervisory board chairman Michel Perraudin.