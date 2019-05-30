Hugo Boss launches postgraduate scholarship

Hugo Boss is providing new scholarship funding for postgraduate students of Central St Martins’ fashion communication course.

The brand will support three students each year with a £3,000 scholarship. One student from each area of the course – fashion journalism, fashion critical studies and fashion image – will be selected by an international university panel.

This year’s recipients are Ottilie Landmark Rasmussen, Serena Buccoliero and Sophie Wilson.

The scholarship reflects Hugo Boss’s aim to strengthen diversity, creativity and innovation across the fashion industry.

Postgraduate course leader for fashion communication Roger Tredre said: “Hugo Boss has a global communications perspective and is consistently innovative both in menswear and womenswear. This collaboration could not be more perfect.”