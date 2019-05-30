Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Hype launches Disney collection

30 May 2019 By

Hype crop

1/9

Hide caption

  • Hype crop
  • Dis12
  • Dis4
  • Dis10
  • Dis22
  • Dis2
  • Dis20
  • Dis18
  • Dis9

Hype launched its Disney accessories collection today, the latest in a string of collaborations for the young fashion brand. 

The 27-piece collection includes backpacks, pencil cases, side bags and lunch boxes, and retail prices range from £12.49 to £34.99. 

The collection was made available for early access from 7pm to midnight yesterday and the site had around 67,000 visitors. 

Hype was founded in 2011 by Liam Green and Bav Samani on a budget of £600. It now has more than 2,600 international stockists with 1,300 in the UK, including high-profile names such as SelfridgesTopmanAsosJD Sports and Next.

The brand has released previous collaborations with The Simpsons, Coca-Cola, Star Wars and Jurassic Park

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.