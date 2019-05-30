Hype launches Disney collection

Hype launched its Disney accessories collection today, the latest in a string of collaborations for the young fashion brand.

The 27-piece collection includes backpacks, pencil cases, side bags and lunch boxes, and retail prices range from £12.49 to £34.99.

The collection was made available for early access from 7pm to midnight yesterday and the site had around 67,000 visitors.

Hype was founded in 2011 by Liam Green and Bav Samani on a budget of £600. It now has more than 2,600 international stockists with 1,300 in the UK, including high-profile names such as Selfridges, Topman, Asos, JD Sports and Next.

The brand has released previous collaborations with The Simpsons, Coca-Cola, Star Wars and Jurassic Park.