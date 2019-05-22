I Saw It First partners with Love Island

Fast fashion etailer I Saw It First is sponsoring ITV2 reality show Love Island this summer.
As part of the deal, the Manchester-based etailer will provide female contestants with a new wardrobe and dress all contestants for a one-off themed-party episode.
Viewers will be able to shop contestants’ looks directly through the Love Island app, which will feature every product worn from I Saw It First throughout the show.
ITV2 has also agreed to exclusive product placement.
I Saw It First brand director Leanne Holmes said: “The Love Island brand really resonates with our customer, so we can’t wait to see where this partnership takes the brand.”
Last year Missguided sponsored the reality show and recorded a 40% jump in sales when the programme aired.
