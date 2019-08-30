In-store fashion sales reach annual low

Total like-for-like fashion sales were up 2.9% year-on-year last week, despite in-store sales dropping to the worst recorded figure this year.

In-store like-for-like fashion sales declined by 3.4% compared with the same week last year.

Across all categories, total sales were up 0.3% compared with last year, which was bolstered by a 14.6% increase in non-store sales. Total stores sales, meanwhile, dropped 5.1%.

The latest BDO high street sales tracker said “record setting temperatures [over the bank holiday weekend]… led to a notable shortfall in like for like sales” and UK footfall.

High street shopper numbers benefitted from a “rare increase” – up 2.1% – while retail parks and shopping centres reported 0.6% and 2.8% declines respectively.