In-store fashion sales reach annual low

Total like-for-like fashion sales were up 2.9% year-on-year last week, despite in-store sales dropping to the worst recorded figure this year.
In-store like-for-like fashion sales declined by 3.4% compared with the same week last year.
Across all categories, total sales were up 0.3% compared with last year, which was bolstered by a 14.6% increase in non-store sales. Total stores sales, meanwhile, dropped 5.1%.
The latest BDO high street sales tracker said “record setting temperatures [over the bank holiday weekend]… led to a notable shortfall in like for like sales” and UK footfall.
High street shopper numbers benefitted from a “rare increase” – up 2.1% – while retail parks and shopping centres reported 0.6% and 2.8% declines respectively.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.