In The Style strengthens Asda tie-up

9 October 2019By

Full screenIn the style asda

Fast fashion etailer In The Style and supermarket chain Asda have unveiled dual-branded lorries, as they strengthen their distribution deal. 

In The Style has worked with Asda for more than a year, offering its customers collections and returns in the supermarket’s stores across the country. The lorries will join Asda’s current fleet later this week, delivering both food and fashion products across the UK. 

To celebrate the launch In The Style will be offering all of its UK customers next-day click and collect to Asda stores for just 99p today. 

Adam Frisby launched In The Style in 2013 from his bedroom with just £1,000 in savings. The brand secured investment from private equity firm Livingbridge in May 2017 and now operates from a 30,000 sq ft office in Salford.

The business is currently the subject of six-part documentary series on the BBC. It follows the day-to-day workings of In The Style, from new launches to events, including Frisby’s panel talk at the Drapers Digital Festival earlier this year.

